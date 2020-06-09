Apple's Siri and Google's Assistant have been updated to express support for Black Lives Matter

Apple and Google recently updated their smart voice assistants. They now explain the Black Lives Matter movement when asked "Do black lives matter?" and also provide updated responses to "Do all lives matter?"

It shows how tech companies need to quickly update their technology to align with world events. Voice assistants need to be able to understand nuance and properly respond to a question now and in the future. Separately, during the spread of coronavirus, for example, Google and Apple updated their voice assistants to provide additional information on Covid-19.

People have taken notice of the changes that support the Black Lives Matter movement. On popular social network TikTok, for example, users have been posting videos of themselves asking "Do black lives matter?" and the answers that they're given. Likewise, people are posting screenshots and quotes to Twitter, recognizing the companies for updating their software and recognizing Black Lives Matter.

Google Assistant and Siri don't just provide a response to these questions, either. They also tell users they can learn more by visiting BlackLivesMatter.com, giving them the potential not to just answer basic queries but also to educate their users. They explain, for example, that the phrase "all lives matter" has been used to criticize and downplay the Black Lives Matter movement.

The responses from Google Assistant and Siri were updated within the last week.