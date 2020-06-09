Asia Pacific stocks set to trade higher as S&P 500 turns positive for the year

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade higher on Tuesday after an overnight rally stateside that saw the S&P 500 erasing its losses and entering positive territory for the year.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. Both the Nikkei futures contracts in Chicago and Osaka were at 23,210. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,178.10.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia were also set for a positive start as they return from a Monday holiday. The SPI futures contract was at 6,138, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,998.70.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 rose 1.2% to close at 3,232.39 — turning positive for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended its trading day on Wall Street 461.46 points higher, or 1.7%, to 27,572.44. The Nasdaq Composite also jumped 1.1% to close at 9,924.74, hitting a fresh record high and bringing its year-to-date gains to 10.6%.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.618 after slipping from levels around 97 earlier.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.42 per dollar after strengthening sharply from levels above 109.2 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7027, still on a continued upward trend following its rise from levels below $0.68 last week.