Asia Pacific stocks set to trade higher as S&P 500 turns positive for the year

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade higher on Tuesday after an overnight rally stateside that saw the S&P 500 erasing its losses and entering positive territory for the year.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. Both the Nikkei futures contracts in Chicago and Osaka were at 23,210. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,178.10.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were also set for a positive start as they return from a Monday holiday. The SPI futures contract was at 6,138, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,998.70.