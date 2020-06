Jeffrey Gundlach speaking at the 2019 SOHN Conference in New York on May 6th, 2019.

Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine, is sticking with his bearish call on the stock market, sounding the alarms on the disproportional returns from megacap tech stocks.

The so-called bond king also made big calls on the dollar and gold in his investor webcast on Tuesday. Here are the highlights.