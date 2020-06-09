CNBC PRO Talks: The future of the oil market and how to invest behind it with Brian Sullivan

CNBC PRO subscribers can join CNBC's Brian Sullivan on Tuesday at 12pm ET for a special live discussion on the state of the oil market.

During a time of unprecedented volatility for West Texas Intermediate, which has seen prices plunge into negative territory for the first time in history before rebounding and staging a record rally, topics will include the market forces driving the action, where prices go next, as well as how investors can profit.

Sullivan will be joined by 20-year industry insider David Ramsden-Wood.

The stream is slated to start at 12 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player below at that time.