Energy investing is 'speculative gambling,' says pro with 20 years in the industry

Since dropping into negative territory for the first time on record in April, West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, has staged a record rebound and now trades around the $39 level. But David Ramsden-Wood, who has 20 years of experience in the industry and was previously COO of OneEnergy Partners, said the recent run is nothing to cheer about, and investors should steer clear of the sector.

"I have a hard time seeing oil above $40, and I would probably say it averages $30 for the next 12 to 18 months as supply around the world, and in particular in the U.S. and Canada, comes down to match global demand," he said Tuesday in discussion with CNBC's Brian Sullivan during the latest installment of the LIVE PRO Talk series.