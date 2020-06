(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

Goldman Sachs' top stock strategist said Tuesday that he's watching three key developments for signs that equities may offer a more enticing opportunity for investors.

David Kostin, who sees the S&P 500 finishing the year at 3,000 — 200 points below its current level — joined "Squawk on the Street" to argue why the index could face headwinds over the next 12 months.