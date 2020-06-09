Kelly Evans: The recession began in February

I was definitely not expecting to see the NBER declare a recession this quickly.

The group is the official arbiter of U.S. expansions and downturns even though it has no affiliation with the government. Its credibility comes from its independence, its impressive roster of economists over the decades, and its legacy--it turns 100 this year. The NBER--the National Bureau of Economic Research--is probably best-known for its weekly list of working papers from its affiliated researchers, which often get picked up on "fintwit" and occasionally in the press, as with this recent piece on how public disclosure of Covid-19 is more effective than lockdowns.

Technically, it's the NBER's Business Cycle Dating Committee that determines the start and end dates of, yes, business cycles, and hence recessions. It has eight current members, including the Romers (you can read more here). One of them, James Poterba, is also the current president of the NBER, and he'll be joining us on The Exchange today.

The group typically moves at a glacial pace in its declarations, since it doesn't want to get it wrong. It's rarely, if ever, issued corrections. This can be annoying in real time when, as during the '08-'09 financial crisis, people had to keep hedging by saying the U.S. was "most likely" or "almost certainly" in recession until we got confirmation from the NBER a full year later.