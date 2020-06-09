How Planet's new satellite fleet will bring detailed images of places on Earth up to 12 times a day

Satellite imagery specialist Planet unveiled on Tuesday how the completion of its SkySat fleet will allow customers to more quickly access detailed imagery of anywhere in the world.

The VC-backed space company is set to complete its SkySat constellation of satellites in the next two months with a pair of SpaceX launches, sending the last six satellites for the fleet into orbit and bringing total in space to 21. Planet acquired the high-resolution SkySat satellites from Alphabet's Google in 2017, with the constellation representing an upgrade from Planet's existing fleet of medium-resolution Dove satellites.

In addition to completing the fleet, Planet announced it lowered the altitude of the SkySat fleet to improve the resolution to 50 centimeters. Once all the satellites are in orbit, the SkySat constellation will be able to image anywhere in the world seven times a day ― and some locations up to 12 times per day.

"We're excited to see what happens in that 12 revisits a day category," Planet's VP of imagery products Jim Thomason told CNBC.

Planet currently has about 30,000 users of its imagery, which stems from around 500 customers in more than 40 countries. While the company has traditionally served imagery customers in the U.S. government and intelligence branches, commercial sectors such as agriculture, forestry, energy and infrastructure are growing. The improved resolution of Planet's imagery to 50 centimeters will allow for its customers to make more key distinctions when using the images, the company said. For example, Thomason said that at 50 centimeters it becomes possible to distinguish between semi-trucks and buses or between cars and pickup trucks.

"It becomes easier to do estimations of material coming out of a mine or of equipment staging within mining operations," Thomason said.

The company also unveiled an automated "tasking dashboard" for customers to request satellite imagery. Thomason emphasized that Planet expects the dashboard will be especially helpful for its commercial customers, saying that "satellite imagery has historically been a difficult product ... because the tools have been relatively bespoke" and not intuitive.

"A big blocker for customers to get access to satellite imagery is just the process of tasking an image of, telling a satellite image provider where to point and shoot," Thomason said.