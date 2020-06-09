Southeast Asia's online groceries boom during the pandemic is here to stay, report says

Orders from MarketFresh, a group of wet market stall owners, sit ready for delivery at the Tiong Bahru Market during the "circuit breaker" lockdown in Singapore, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Southeast Asian shoppers will likely continue buying groceries and other essential items online — even after the coronavirus pandemic ends, according to research from consultancy Bain & Company and Facebook.

A new report from the two firms said e-commerce and other digital trends across the region were accelerated by the Covid-19 outbreak — the disease that has infected more than 7 million people worldwide.

"Some of these trends are here to stay," Praneeth Yendamuri, a partner with Bain & Company based in Singapore.

"One of the trends we identified was essential online shopping, and that's here to stay," he told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Tuesday.

He explained that online groceries is a massive category that is relatively underpenetrated due to logistics and other reasons. But the sector grew nearly three times during the outbreak in Southeast Asia, and one in three users who were surveyed said they planned to continue buying their groceries over the internet in future, according to the report.

Total grocery spend in Southeast Asia is roughly around $350 billion, and online grocery accounts for a fraction of that overall value, but it is gaining traction, according to industry experts.

Alibaba-backed Lazada, which operates across the region, recently told CNBC its online grocery sales in Singapore jumped four times from early April — since the city-state introduced movement restrictions as the number of coronavirus cases intensified.