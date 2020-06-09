Here's why some sovereign wealth funds could outperform despite the coronavirus crisis

An employee works in the lab that is focused on fighting COVID-19 at Sorrento Therapeutics in San Diego, California on May 22, 2020.

Sovereign wealth fund investments have fallen in the last few years and way before the coronavirus crisis hit, according to a new report, but some are thought to be well-positioned for the economic impact of the pandemic.

A new report looking at sovereign wealth funds' investment activity in 2019, carried out by the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF), a network of sovereign wealth funds from almost 40 countries, showed that the number of publicly disclosed direct investments made by such funds has stagnated since 2017, while the amount of equity invested has dropped by over one-third to $35 billion in 2019, down from $54.3 billion in 2017.

"Sovereign wealth funds, as long-term investors looking for value, have really struggled, particularly in private markets in taking direct stakes, in 2019 and even beginning of 2020. High valuations in the private equity markets, increasingly illiquid stock markets and a really difficult IPO (initial public offering) environment last year made it difficult for them to double down on their investments, so we did see a slowing of direct investments last year and that was before Covid hit," Victoria Barbary, director of strategy and communications, International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds, told CNBC Tuesday.

The report also highlighted that the challenging investment climate prompted sovereign wealth funds to look for opportunities in sectors such as enterprise software and services and biotechnology, which have proved more resilient to the Covid-19 crisis, "while their interest in sectors such as industrials and financial services, that have been hard-hit by the crisis, waned."

The coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China late last year, has brought large swathes of global economic activity to a standstill amid lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus.

Stock markets initially plummeted as the virus took hold, but massive central bank stimulus packages have given a big boost to investors and markets have regained lost ground. On Monday, for example, the S&P 500 index returned to positive territory for 2020 as fears over the coronavirus gave way to positive momentum surrounding the reopening of the American economy.