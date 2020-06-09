Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Dick's, Facebook & more

Barclays upgraded the social game developer and said it thinks shares still have more room to run.

"After its announcement last week to acquire Peak for $1.8B the question remains whether the stock has reached its peak valuation or whether this will be another inflection point, similar to the prior two acquisitions. Despite the stock's outperformance in the last couple years, we think there is still plenty of room left for growth due to: 1) multiple opportunities for Peak bookings to accelerate under Zynga management, 2) core Zynga titles to benefit from Peak's 12m daily active user's, 3) larger bookings scale leading to margin expansion, 4) user engagement remain elevated post-Covid-19, and 5) Zynga cementing itself as one of the preferred destinations for private mobile gaming companies."