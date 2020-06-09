The U.S.-China 'cold war' is here — and Beijing may start targeting Washington's allies, analysts say

Combination of file photos showing U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Mandel Ngan, Nicolas Asfouri | AFP | Getty Images

From a trade fight to a war of words over the origin of the coronavirus, to greater scrutiny of Chinese firms on Wall Street — relations between the U.S. and China havenosedived in recent years. A new "cold war" is here and things could get uglier as other countries get dragged into the conflict, analysts warn. "Things will get worse — perhaps much worse — before they get better. Decoupling is underway," said Dan Ikenson, director of the Herbert A. Stiefel Center for Trade Policy Studies at the Cato Institute, referring to an economic split between the world's two largest economies. Beijing could also start targeting America's allies, as it embarks on what analysts call the "wolf warrior diplomacy." It is named after a series of hugely-popular movies where Chinese fighters defeat adversaries globally.

Most recently, the situation escalated after China proposed a new security law for Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory that has a special trading relationship with the U.S. President Donald Trump swiftly announced that the U.S. will revoke the city's preferential status. "Hong Kong is no longer sufficiently autonomous to warrant the special treatment that we have afforded the territory" since the former British colony was returned to China in 1997, he said.

U.S.-China relations have been strained since 2018, when the two countries were embroiled in a protracted trade war — which dragged down global growth and culminated in a phase one deal that was signed in January. Their rocky relations started up again early this year, when U.S. President Donald Trump blamed China for the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, tensions moved to the financial markets. The U.S. Senate passed legislation last month that could restrict Chinese companies from listing on American exchanges or raising money from investors on Wall Street, unless they abide by Washington's regulatory and audit standards. "Many economic redundancies will emerge as the United States and China replicate efforts and compete for the allegiances of the rest of the world by offering carrots and threatening sticks," Ikenson said. "That is what is meant by the emergence of a new cold war environment."

Beijing's 'wolf diplomacy'

No full-blown confrontation for now

It's in neither party's interest to bring their so-called cold war too far at this point, however, say analysts. Beijing will probably limit itself to "a combination of more neutral tit-for-tat and veiled warnings," said TS Lombard. "While it will react rhetorically, China does not want to get into a full-scale confrontation with the US at the present time. It wants to concentrate on containing the virus, reviving the economy and pushing through the security law in Hong Kong," Jonathan Fenby of TS Lombard told CNBC in an email. "Relations with the US have some influence on these issues but are not the main concern right now."