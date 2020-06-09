Watch live: George Floyd funeral takes place in Houston as calls for police reform intensify

[The stream is slated to start at 12 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

A funeral for George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police last month, is being held in Houston on Tuesday.

Floyd died of asphyxiation in Minneapolis on May 25 after former police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground, pushing his knee into Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. The 46-year-old Floyd was handcuffed and facing down.

Chauvin, 44, has been charged with second-degree murder among other charges, while three other officers involved have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Floyd's death has set off anger across the nation, leading to a series of well-attended protests in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia. Protests have also erupted around the world, with demonstrations in countries including Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Spain and South Korea.

Several lawmakers have called for widespread police reform after Floyd's death. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Monday unveiled a police reform bill that called for restrictions in the amount of force officers are allowed to use.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on June 1 proposed a national prohibition on chokeholds by law enforcement. "There should be a national ban on excessive force by police officers. There should be a national ban on chokeholds. Period," Cuomo said in a statement released last week.

Other lawmakers have called for some police departments to lose federal funding. "Every police department violating people's civil rights must be stripped of federal funding," Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said in a tweet.

