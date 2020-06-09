Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo briefs press on the coronavirus amid nationwide protests over George Floyd killing

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily news conference on the Covid-19 outbreak following more than a week of nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

On Monday, Cuomo said New York's 'mojo's back' as the number of coronavirus cases falls and New York City begins "phase one" of reopening.

"New Yorkers bent the curve by being smart. We're celebrating. We're back. We're reopening. We're excited. Our mojo's back. Our energy's back. Great. Stay smart," he said.

However, Cuomo also urged people excited about the reopening to remain smart and vigilant in their social distancing practices to guard against a potential spike in the number of positive Covid-19 cases.

While New York is continuing its decline, other states that reopened earlier are beginning to see spikes in their numbers, he said.

On Sunday, New York state administered 58,054 coronavirus tests and confirmed 702 new cases, which is the lowest percent of positive test results since March 16, according to Cuomo.

The governor announced that the state will keep a special eye on New York City and perform 35,000 tests per day to closely monitor the reopening there. The state is also offering free Covid-19 tests to anyone who participated in the protests. Health officials will react immediately if they see any increase in the infection rate, he said.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.