What to know if your furlough becomes a permanent layoff

While the majority of jobless Americans currently collecting unemployment believe they'll be recalled to work within six months, a recent report from the University of Chicago's Becker Friedman Institute predicts that 42% of all jobs lost during the first six weeks of the coronavirus pandemic will become permanent. As of May, more than 15 million Americans were on furlough, or temporarily laid off from work, according to the Labor Department's latest jobs report. (The Bureau of Labor statistics acknowledges that the number of furloughed workers is likely higher due to classification errors). Though the jobs report shows evidence of a slow economic rebound — employment rose by 2.5 million as the country began to reopen after weeks of shutdown and devastating unemployment — it's still possible a temporary furlough could become a permanent layoff. CNBC Make It spoke with employment experts to understand what workers should know if they find themselves in this situation.

Your employer may have to notify you of a layoff in advance

Depending on where you live and who you work for, your employer may have to give you a certain amount of advance warning that your furlough will become a permanent layoff. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, Act, says employers with 100 or more full-time employees may be required to provide at least 60 days written notice of certain group terminations. This can include a plant closure, where 50 or more full-time employees lose their jobs at one facility within the organization. It also applies to a mass layoff, defined as when an employer lays off 50 to 499 workers who make up at least one-third of the workforce, or a layoff of 500 or more people at the organization within a certain time period. Generally, the WARN Act requires covered employers give affected employees 60 days notice of a layoff. They'll also be required to notify employees if they expect their furlough period to last more than six months. In some instances, your employer may be able to give less advance notice if they can prove the layoff is a result of business circumstances that aren't "reasonably foreseeable." This can include an unexpected and dramatic major economic downturn, or a government-ordered closing of an employment site without prior notice, both of which could be applied due to the pandemic. Still, employers remain responsible for informing employees with as much warning as possible. While guidelines are provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, violations are addressed after the fact through private legal action brought in the U.S. District Courts. Employers proven to have failed to follow the WARN Act may face penalties, and workers may be entitled to wages for each day of violation up to 60 days. Amber Clayton, knowledge center director for the Society for Human Resource Management, adds that some states may have stricter clauses under the WARN Act, such as a lower threshold of what counts as a mass layoff, a longer period of required advance notice before a layoff, or when an employer can be exempt from coverage. You can check if you're protected, and to what extent, from your state's department of labor site. Union members may also be protected by their collective bargaining agreements and should check for further details with their union representative.

When to expect your last paycheck

Depending on the state, you may have already received your final paycheck on the last day you worked before being furloughed. This final paycheck may have included payout of any accrued vacation time or bonuses. If you're entitled to this payout but didn't receive it before being furloughed, you should expect it on the date of your final termination, within a certain number of business days following your termination or on the following payday. Your final paycheck will also account for any work you may have done intermittently during your furlough, which will depend if you were hourly or salaried. According to insurance review site Policygenius, seven states require payment for unused vacation following a layoff, 37 require payment if it's included in an employment contract or the company follows a PTO accrual system and the remaining six states don't have legislation regarding paying out PTO after a worker leaves. Unused paid sick time is generally not included in a final paycheck.

Have a plan for your health coverage, retirement account and employer-sponsored benefits

Furloughed employees generally maintain their health-care coverage and some other employer-sponsored benefits while they're not working. If your furlough becomes a layoff, you'll need to figure out a new plan for your health-care coverage. One option may be through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, or COBRA, which entitles workers who've lost their jobs to stay on their employer's health insurance plan for up to 18 months. This can be an expensive option, however, as you'll be responsible for 100% of your premiums, plus a 2% administrative fee. You may be able to ask whether your employer can cover some or all of these costs for either the full 18-month period, or until you're able to get insurance through a spouse's plan, through the marketplace or from another alternative.

If you receive life insurance or disability income insurance from your employer, discuss whether they can extend coverage for a period of time after you're laid off. One month is a good place to start. Clayton adds you can consider whether to port your existing group coverage to an individual plan, or to another plan with a new employer. Have a plan for other health coverage, such as dental and vision insurance. Your employer can tell you what your options are for these moving forward, or they may direct you to contact the administrator of each work-sponsored benefit to understand exactly what will happen to your coverage after termination. If you have a 401(k) through work, understand whether you can keep the funds where they are, or if you'll need to roll it into another investment vehicle by a certain deadline. You may also want to think about other discounts you've gotten through work, whether that's a phone plan, internet package or membership to a gym or wellness services, Clayton adds. Try going directly to the service provider, letting them know your situation and asking if they can continue your service at the same rate as you got through your employer, she says.

How your severance package may work

There's no requirement under the Fair Labor Standards Act that mandates companies provide severance following a layoff. However, according to a survey from Randstad Risesmart, an outplacement service, 56% of HR leaders reported they offered severance to all employees following an involuntary separation; the remaining 44% offered it to only some employees, primarily officers, senior executives and managers with the company. Unionized workers may be entitled to severance based on the terms of their collective bargaining agreement. A severance agreement will often outline what kind of pay and benefits you'll receive after termination, provided that you agree to a non-compete clause, a non-disclosure agreement or terms you won't sue or disparage the company. If you're presented a severance agreement, it may be worth calling in legal counsel to review its terms, and remember that you don't have to respond to it right away. Under the Older Workers Benefit Protection Act, employees over 40 must be given 21 days to consider the offer; after signing, they have seven days to change their decision. If you and at least one other person are laid off in a group termination, you'll have 45 days to consider a severance offer, regardless of age.

Your eligibility for unemployment will probably stay the same