Coronavirus live updates: Indonesia reports record spike; no-deal Brexit could damage UK recovery

As U.S. states push deeper into reopening, several that were among the first to reopen have reported surges in cases and hospitalizations. Confirmed cases across the U.S. have been on a gradual rise since Memorial Day weekend, when packed beaches and crowded gatherings prompted warnings from officials. Some officials have pointed to increased testing as the cause for rising case numbers, but hospitalization data isn't nearly as dependent on testing. Texas has reported two consecutive days of record-breaking Covid-19 hospitalizations and hospitalizations are on the rise in Arizona, too, the state's biggest health-care system, Banner Health, told CNBC earlier this week. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 7.2 million

Global deaths: At least 411,681

U.S. cases: More than 1.9 million

U.S. deaths: At least 112,006 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

AMC theaters to reopen in July

7:49 p.m. ET — AMC Entertainment plans to reopen its movie theaters globally in July, the company said Tuesday, according to a report from Reuters. Theaters will reopen with limited capacity and blocked seating to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when customers return, Reuters reported. The company shuttered all of its theaters in mid-March as the pandemic set it in the U.S. —Sara Salinas

Indonesia reports consecutive days of highest one-day spikes in cases

Students, wearing face masks amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, sit by a mural depicting the Indonesian flag at an Islamic junior high school in Banda Aceh on June 10, 2020. Chaideer Mahyuddin | AFP | Getty Images

7:13 a.m. ET — Indonesia reported 1,241 new infections, its highest one-day increase for the second day in a row, bringing total confirmed cases in the country to 34,316, Reuters reported. On Tuesday, the country of more than 260 million reported 1,043 new cases, according to Reuters, which was then a record spike. The spikes come after some regional officials in the Southeast Asian country began to ease restrictions last week. On Monday, the country resumed domestic air travel with some modifications. The country also reported 36 new deaths caused by Covid-19, bringing the total to 1,959, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. —Will Feuer

No-deal Brexit would 'significantly damage' U.K.'s post-virus recovery, Moody's says

Pro Brexit supporters gather ahead of the Brexit Day Celebration Party hosted by Leave Means Leave at Parliament Square on January 31, 2020 in London, England. Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images