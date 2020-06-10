Coronavirus live updates: Indonesia reports record spike; no-deal Brexit could damage UK recovery

As U.S. states push deeper into reopening, several that were among the first to reopen have reported surges in cases and hospitalizations. Confirmed cases across the U.S. have been on a gradual rise since Memorial Day weekend, when packed beaches and crowded gatherings prompted warnings from officials.
Some officials have pointed to increased testing as the cause for rising case numbers, but hospitalization data isn't nearly as dependent on testing. Texas has reported two consecutive days of record-breaking Covid-19 hospitalizations and hospitalizations are on the rise in Arizona, too, the state's biggest health-care system, Banner Health, told CNBC earlier this week.
7:49 p.m. ET — AMC Entertainment plans to reopen its movie theaters globally in July, the company said Tuesday, according to a report from Reuters.
Theaters will reopen with limited capacity and blocked seating to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when customers return, Reuters reported. The company shuttered all of its theaters in mid-March as the pandemic set it in the U.S. —Sara Salinas
7:13 a.m. ET — Indonesia reported 1,241 new infections, its highest one-day increase for the second day in a row, bringing total confirmed cases in the country to 34,316, Reuters reported. On Tuesday, the country of more than 260 million reported 1,043 new cases, according to Reuters, which was then a record spike.
The spikes come after some regional officials in the Southeast Asian country began to ease restrictions last week. On Monday, the country resumed domestic air travel with some modifications.
The country also reported 36 new deaths caused by Covid-19, bringing the total to 1,959, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. —Will Feuer
6:57 a.m. ET — A no-deal Brexit would "significantly damage the U.K.'s potentially fragile recovery from its deepest recession in almost a century" following the coronavirus pandemic, Moody's ratings agency warned in a report.
Although such an outcome is not Moody's current baseline forecast, "it is becoming increasingly likely," it said. The report comes as negotiations over the U.K. and EU's post-Brexit relationship continue to yield little in the way of mutual agreements. The U.K. has so far refused to extend the current transition period beyond the end of 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic throwing its economy, and the EU's, into uncertainty.
"By the end of 2020, when a no-deal Brexit would occur, the size of the UK economy would still be significantly below the level expected in Moody's pre-virus forecasts. Its resilience would also be diminished, with higher public debt and unemployment, and lower investment than expected prior to the pandemic," Moody's said.
Moody's said that its base case scenario continues to assume that the U.K. and the EU will reach an agreement by the end of the year, "albeit a limited one focused on goods trade. But the risks of a no-deal outcome are rising." —Holly Ellyatt
