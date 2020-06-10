Ford-Volkswagen alliance to include shared production of 8 million commercial vehicles

Volkswagen CEO Dr. Herbert Diess and Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett on July 12, 2019 announce a strategic expansion of the global alliance between their organizations to include electric and autonomous vehicles.

Ford Motor and Volkswagen plan to share production of 8 million commercial vehicles as part of an expanded alliance between the two automakers.

Production of the vehicles is expected to begin as early as next year and continue through the life cycles of the products. The automakers did not disclose exact time frames for production of the vehicles, which were announced Wednesday as part of finalizing agreements between the two sides.

Products will include a city van created and built by Volkswagen; a 1-ton cargo van engineered by Ford; and a Volkswagen medium-sized pickup that will use the platform of the Ford Ranger.

"In light of the Covid 19 pandemic and its impacts on the global economy, more than ever it is vital to set up resilient alliances between strong companies," Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said in a release. "This collaboration will efficiently drive down development costs, allowing broader global distribution of electric and commercial vehicles, and enhance the positions of both companies."