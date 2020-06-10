Stocks tied to an economic recovery continue to rally. Here's how long Wall Street thinks it can last

People are walking by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building during Covid-19 pandemic in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States on May 26, 2020.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Barclays all believe that a sharp rotation into cyclical and value stocks could continue in the short term.

It comes as world stock markets continue a broad rally despite ongoing concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Market participants appear to be tentatively pricing in a broad economic rebound as countries across the globe begin to scale back some lockdown restrictions.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs, led by global strategist Peter Oppenheimer, believe markets have moved into a "second phase" in recent weeks.

A further rally in equities has been driven by a "sharp rotation of leadership towards value and cyclicals," Oppenheimer said in a research note, adding this kind of rotation was more typical of what might be seen at bear market lows.

In a research note published last week, analysts at the U.S. investment bank said "the bigger question" for investors was: How long will this cyclical rally last, and could it become the start of a secular trend?

"Historical experience suggests that this current rotation could continue in the short term," analysts at Goldman Sachs said, noting that there have been 15 periods when cyclicals have outperformed so-called defensive sectors over the last decade.

On average in Europe, these rotations had lasted around four months and generated an outperformance of 15%, they found. Therefore, "using this as an average benchmark would suggest we are currently around 80% through a typical cyclical rotation."

Goldman's Oppenheimer concluded the rotation was "unlikely" to be sustained in the long-term, although even this could change if growth, bond yields and inflation expectations "all rise in a more meaningful way."