Watch Healthy Returns: The path forward with Dr. Emily Gurley

[The stream is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player below at that time.]

What has contact tracing shown about the spread of coronavirus? Can the U.S. recruit enough tracers to effectively track the virus? And will Americans share contact information when asked to? Today on "Healthy Returns: The Path Forward," a contact tracing Q&A with Dr. Emily Gurley of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

For more exclusive insights from our reporters and speakers, sign up for our Healthy Returns newsletter to get the latest delivered straight to your inbox weekly. And for a front row seat at CNBC Events, you can hear directly from the visionary executives, innovators, leaders and influencers taking the stage in "The Keynote Podcast." Listen now, however you get your podcasts.