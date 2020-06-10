Here are five lessons that entrepreneurs can apply to their businesses, post-PPP

The Paycheck Protection Program may have been an exercise in frustration for small-business owners, but here's the silver lining: They might be better equipped to weather the next crisis.

The federal government rolled out the so-called PPP in April as coronavirus and the ensuing stay-at-home orders took their toll on small businesses. The forgivable loan program was originally intended to cover eight weeks of payroll costs, plus mortgage interest, utilities and rent expenses.

Most recently, the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration announced a slate of upcoming guidance tied back to the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act that President Donald Trump signed last week.

More from Smart Tax Planning:

Thinking of being your own boss? What it means for taxes

Tax Day is coming. Get ready for July 15

Used a chunk of your PPP loan for rent? You can still get some forgiveness

That new legislation now gives owners up to 24 weeks to use their loan proceeds and allows for forgiveness if at least 60% of the funding goes toward payroll expenses. Partial forgiveness is also now an option.

Entrepreneurs who navigated the program — and its many changes — on their own learned tough lessons, which might make them stronger in the long run.

"They want to enforce better business practices," said Sheneya Wilson, CPA and founder of Fola Financial in New York. "This pandemic — we've never experienced this in our lifetimes, but it does show how sensitive you are."