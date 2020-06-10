Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policy-making meeting on April 29.
Text removed from the April statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.
Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.
Black text appears in both statements.
You can read the full document here.
Correction: A previous version of the document in this story crossed out the language that was new in the June statement and underlined the language from the April statement.
Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.