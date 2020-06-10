Mastering just one of these software programs will lead to decades of employment

Choosing your major in college can determine a lot about your life.

But picking a single software to master could be even more important, according to Ian Siegel, CEO of ZipRecruiter.

"There are multiple industries where literally if you can just master a single software, you can find yourself gainfully employed for the next several decades," Siegel said.

AutoCAD, a program used to create 2D and 3D drawings, is always in high demand, according to Siegel.

Check out this video to see the other software programs that Siegel says will put you in demand and to learn about two other industries he says students should be targeting.

