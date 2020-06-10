NASCAR bans Confederate flag at all events and properties

NASCAR said Wednesday that it is is banning the display of the Confederate flag at all events and properties of the auto-racing giant.
The announcement is sure to be controversial with a number of NASCAR fans, some of whom display Confederate flags and symbols at racing events even five years after NASCAR asked fans not to do so.
NASCAR's new outright ban comes more than two weeks after a black man, George Floyd, died when a white Minneapolis police officer named Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, even after Floyd repeatedly said, "I can't breathe."
The incident ignited protests nationwide. It also triggered demands for the removal from public places of symbols of the Confederacy, the group of southern states that started the Civil War in 1861 by seceding from the United States in a doomed effort to save the institution of enslaving black people.
"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," NASCAR said in a prepared statement that was issued before its race Wednesday night at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.
"Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."
On Sunday, the racer Bubba Wallace, the only black full-time driver on the NASCAR circuit, wore a shirt bearing the words "I Can't Breathe/Black Lives Matter" before a race in Atlanta.
"My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags," Wallace said in a CNN interview the following day.
"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them."
Before Sunday's race in Atlanta, the 40 cars on the track stopped in front of grandstands and shut off their engines.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps delivered a message over driver's radio sets.
"Our country is in pain and people are justifiably angry, demanding to be heard," Phelps said. "The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country, and it has taken far too long for us to hear their demands for change. Our sport must do better. Our country must do better."
"The time is now to listen, to understand and to stand against racism and racial injustice," Phelps said. "We ask our drivers, our competitors and all our fans to join us in this mission, to take a moment of reflection, to acknowledge that we must do better as a sport, and join us as we now pause and take a moment to listen."
Earlier Wednesday, President Donald Trump said that he will not allow the names of U.S. Army bases that are named after generals who fought for slave-holding states of the Confederacy in the Civil War to be changed.