NASCAR bans Confederate flag at all events and properties

Confederate flags are seen flying over the infield campground prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 6, 2015 in Darlington, South Carolina.

NASCAR said Wednesday that it is is banning the display of the Confederate flag at all events and properties of the auto-racing giant.

The announcement is sure to be controversial with a number of NASCAR fans, some of whom display Confederate flags and symbols at racing events even five years after NASCAR asked fans not to do so.

NASCAR's new outright ban comes more than two weeks after a black man, George Floyd, died when a white Minneapolis police officer named Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, even after Floyd repeatedly said, "I can't breathe."

The incident ignited protests nationwide. It also triggered demands for the removal from public places of symbols of the Confederacy, the group of southern states that started the Civil War in 1861 by seceding from the United States in a doomed effort to save the institution of enslaving black people.

"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," NASCAR said in a prepared statement that was issued before its race Wednesday night at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

"Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."

On Sunday, the racer Bubba Wallace, the only black full-time driver on the NASCAR circuit, wore a shirt bearing the words "I Can't Breathe/Black Lives Matter" before a race in Atlanta.

"My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags," Wallace said in a CNN interview the following day.

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them."