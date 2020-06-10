What to watch today: Stocks set for higher open ahead of Fed statement, Powell news conference

BY THE NUMBERS

Chewy (CHWY) posted a loss of 12 cents per share, smaller than the 16 cents a share loss that Wall Street had anticipated. The pet products retailer also reported better-than-expected revenue and gave an upbeat revenue forecast. Active customers now stand at 15 million, up 33% from a year ago. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) lost $6.66 per share for the first quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of a $1.10 per share loss. Revenue also came in below estimates, with comparable-restaurant sales falling 20.8%. Red Robin's business was hit by pandemic-related closures, but the company said trends have been improving in recent weeks as restaurants reopen. GameStop (GME) lost $1.61 per share for its latest quarter, greater than the loss of $1.27 per share that analysts had forecast. The videogame retailer's revenue was slightly below forecasts, and comparable-store sales excluding closed locations fell 17%. One bright spot for GameStop: a 519% increase in e-commerce sales. Five Below (FIVE) reported a quarterly loss of 91 cents per share, compared to the consensus estimate of a 33 cents a share loss. The discount retailer's revenue came in below forecasts amid coronavirus-related closures, although the company said about 90% of its stores have now reopened. Genmab (GMAB), a Copenhagen-based biotech company, announced a broad collaboration with U.S.-based AbbVie (ABBV) to jointly develop and market three of Genmab's early-stage antibody treatments for cancer, as well as future treatments. Genmab will receive an upfront payment of $750 million and potential future payments of up to $3.15 billion.

