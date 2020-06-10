Skip Navigation
Musk memo calls on Tesla to begin volume production of Semi

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Phil LeBeau@Lebeaucarnews
Key Points
  • Tesla CEO is pushing to bring the company's Semi commercial truck to "volume production," according to a memo obtained by CNBC.
  • Production of the battery and powertrain will take place at its Nevada gigafactory, while the majority of work will occur in other states.
  • Musk did not give a time frame for production.
Tesla Chairman and CEO Elon Musk unveils the new 'Semi' electric Truck to buyers and journalists on November 16, 2017 in Hawthorne, California, near Los Angeles.
Veronique Dupont | AFP | Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is is pushing the company to begin "volume production" of its Semi commercial truck, according to a memo obtained by CNBC.

"It's time to go all out and bring the Tesla Semi to volume production. It's been in limited production so far, which has allowed us to improve many aspects of the design," Musk said in the memo. "Production of the battery and powertrain would take place at Giga Nevada, with most of the other work probably occurring in other states."

Musk did not specify a time frame to begin volume production in the memo. A Tesla spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment.

The company unveiled its Semi in Nov. 2017, with intentions to deliver the trucks to customers in 2019. In its third quarter 2019 earnings report, Tesla tempered expectations and said it planned to produce limited volumes of the Semi in 2020. In April, Tesla delayed production and deliveries of its all-electric Semi trucks until 2021. 

