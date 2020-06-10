Musk memo calls on Tesla to begin volume production of Semi

Tesla Chairman and CEO Elon Musk unveils the new 'Semi' electric Truck to buyers and journalists on November 16, 2017 in Hawthorne, California, near Los Angeles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is is pushing the company to begin "volume production" of its Semi commercial truck, according to a memo obtained by CNBC.

"It's time to go all out and bring the Tesla Semi to volume production. It's been in limited production so far, which has allowed us to improve many aspects of the design," Musk said in the memo. "Production of the battery and powertrain would take place at Giga Nevada, with most of the other work probably occurring in other states."

Musk did not specify a time frame to begin volume production in the memo. A Tesla spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment.

The company unveiled its Semi in Nov. 2017, with intentions to deliver the trucks to customers in 2019. In its third quarter 2019 earnings report, Tesla tempered expectations and said it planned to produce limited volumes of the Semi in 2020. In April, Tesla delayed production and deliveries of its all-electric Semi trucks until 2021.

