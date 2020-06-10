Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

These are the stocks that have led the Nasdaq's massive run to 10,000

Yun Li@YunLi626
Zoom CEO Eric Yuan speaks before the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony in New York on April 18, 2019.
Kena Betancur | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The Nasdaq Composite topped the 10,000 milestone for the first time this week, less than six months after the tech-heavy benchmark hit 9,000. 

It was the first U.S. major equity index to completely wipe out the pandemic losses and it has brought its 2020 gains to nearly 10%. Tech shares have led the market's massive rebound from the coronavirus lows as investors stick with their favorite growth internet names.

These are the stocks that powered the historic rally.