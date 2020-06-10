These are the stocks that have led the Nasdaq's massive run to 10,000

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)
The Nasdaq Composite topped the 10,000 milestone for the first time this week, less than six months after the tech-heavy benchmark hit 9,000.
It was the first U.S. major equity index to completely wipe out the pandemic losses and it has brought its 2020 gains to nearly 10%. Tech shares have led the market's massive rebound from the coronavirus lows as investors stick with their favorite growth internet names.
These are the stocks that powered the historic rally.