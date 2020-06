A man walks past the Wall Street Charging Bull in New York, the United States, March 24, 2020.

With data on employment and consumer spending showing that the United States economy may have already bottomed, it is time for a new group of stocks to lead the way, according to Bank of America.

"We expect a cyclical rebound following containment of COVID-19 and an exit from the 'downturn/recession' phase of our Regime Indicator given pent up demand and a resumption of normal economic activity," the note said.