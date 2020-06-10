TikTok CEO Mayer meets with EU commissioner about fighting disinformation on the short video app

TikTok logo is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on November 13, 2019. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

TikTok's new chief executive Kevin Mayer spoke to one of the European Union's top officials on Tuesday about fighting disinformation on the social media platform.

The discussion highlights the Chinese-owned app's drive to work with regulators amid scrutiny of the platform from authorities, particularly in the U.S.

EU commissioner Thierry Breton, who is responsible for the bloc's internal market and shaping digital policy, tweeted that he had a "good conversation" with Mayer.

"TikTok has a role to play against #disinformation, especially in the fight," he added.

Breton urged major platforms to sign up to the EU's Code of Practice to "address the spread of fake news & improve transparency."

The Code of Practice, which was launched in 2018, asks internet firms to take measures to tackle disinformation online. Companies can sign up voluntarily. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Mozilla and Twitter have signed up.

It is not clear if TikTok has signed up. The company was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Mayer moved from Disney to TikTok in May, a hire that was seen as a move by the short video app to distance itself from its Chinese parent company ByteDance and appease U.S. lawmakers and regulators.