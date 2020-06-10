Trump says U.S. Army bases will keep Confederate names despite push after George Floyd death

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. Army bases named after generals who fought for slave-holding states of the Confederacy in the Civil War will not change their names.

"Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!" Trump wrote in a tweet condemning the suggestion.

Trump's statement that "we will not even consider" changing the names came three days after a spokesman for the U.S. Army said, "The secretary of the Army is open to having a bipartisan conversation regarding the renaming" of 10 Army bases named after Confederate generals who had served in the U.S. Army, the nation's oldest service branch.

The Confederate states seceded from the United States in 1861 and fought a bloody, unsuccessful four-year war against the Union states in an effort to maintain the institution of using enslaved black men, women and children to perform labor.

A push to take the names of the Confederate general leaders off of U.S military bases has gained renewed force following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a black man, after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

On Tuesday, retired Army General David Petraeus, a former CIA director, wrote an article in The Atlantic calling for the removal of the Confederacy-linked names, which was topped by the words: saying "It is time to remove the names of traitors ... from our country's most important military installations."