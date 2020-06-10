Uber likely to pull out out of its merger talks with Grubhub over antitrust concerns

Uber is likely to pull out of merger talks with Grubhub over antitrust concerns raised with the potential deal, sources told CNBC's David Faber. Grubhub will likely merge with a European company instead, Faber reported.
The news comes after several Democratic lawmakers expressed concerns over the potential deal, which would create a new market leader in the U.S. online delivery space over rival DoorDash. In a letter to top antitrust officials last month, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., urged the agencies to investigate the deal if it closed.
