New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily news conference on the Covid-19 outbreak following more than a week of nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Every part of the state has now began to reopen in varying degrees. New York City entered phase one of the state's reopening plan on Monday. Cuomo declared that the state's "mojo's back" as the daily number of new cases continues to decline.

On Tuesday, Cuomo pointed to some other states, including Florida, that have reopened and since seen a resurgence of the virus. He urged New Yorkers to continue practicing social distancing and to take precautions like wearing a mask even as the state pushes forward with reopening.

"We're in a new phase. We're feeling good. We've done great, but we have to stay smart, because reopening resets the whole game," Cuomo said. "When you reopen, when people start coming out, in some ways, you go right back to day one."

The governor said earlier this week that the state will keep a special eye on New York City and perform 35,000 tests per day to closely monitor the reopening there. He added that health officials will react immediately if they see any increase in the infection rate.

The virus has infected more than 379,480 people across New York state and killed at least 30,458 people there, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

