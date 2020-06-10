Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Alphabet, Chevron, airlines & more

JPMorgan said in its downgrade of JetBlue and United that it didn't think the pace of the current rally in airline stocks could last much longer.

"First, TSA recovery rates are likely to moderate this fall as corporate demand inadequately backfills pent-up summer leisure travel. Second, valuations beginning to stretch for some. Third, Treasury loan decisions are believed to be imminent, and may prove the last easily identifiable near-term catalyst, potentially followed by dilutive equity raises. Lastly, to the extent that bolstered summer schedules helped stoke the recent rally, we worry as to the market's reaction should airlines begin trimming autumnal schedules once they become responsible for labor costs and furlough activity crescendoes."

