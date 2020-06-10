Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Alphabet, Chevron, airlines & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
JPMorgan said in its downgrade of JetBlue and United that it didn't think the pace of the current rally in airline stocks could last much longer.
"First, TSA recovery rates are likely to moderate this fall as corporate demand inadequately backfills pent-up summer leisure travel. Second, valuations beginning to stretch for some. Third, Treasury loan decisions are believed to be imminent, and may prove the last easily identifiable near-term catalyst, potentially followed by dilutive equity raises. Lastly, to the extent that bolstered summer schedules helped stoke the recent rally, we worry as to the market's reaction should airlines begin trimming autumnal schedules once they become responsible for labor costs and furlough activity crescendoes."
Jefferies upgraded the e-commerce website as more consumers flock to online shopping and "nesting" at home.
"We see home nesting dynamics and repeat purchases from face mask sales driving higher long-term gross merchandise sales growth. This additional demand boosts ETSY's importance to sellers and enhances its ability to pursue another fee increase, a tailwind we now incorporate into our Base Case valuation framework. We also believe the benefits of Offsite Ads are not adequately captured by consensus estimates."