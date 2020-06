A view of the charging Bull with a woman in New York City USA during coronavirus pandemic on April 25, 2020.

While stocks are pulling back a bit recently, the comeback from the March lows triggered a bullish market signal that typically means share prices will be higher one year from now.

Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday the market experienced a "breadth thrust" early last week. The Wall Street term refers to the number of advancing stocks at the New York Stock Exchange or the S&P 500 outpacing decliners by 2-1 over a 10-day period.