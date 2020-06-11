As the coronavirus surges elsewhere, New York moves deeper into reopening

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference held in LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B on June 10, 2020 in New York City.

New York will allow five central and upstate regions to move to phase three of reopening on Friday, permitting restaurants to reopen for indoor dining as well as other businesses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.

The announcement comes as the coronavirus continues to spread more rapidly in some states that were among the first and most aggressive to reopen, such as Texas and Arizona. New York has continued to see a decline in new cases as the state gradually reopens.

"We've had the most science-based, the most informed reopening, I think it's fair to say, in the country," Cuomo said at a news briefing. "It is nothing about intuition, nothing about politics. Look at the numbers. Follow the numbers."

As of Wednesday, there were 2,042 total Covid-19 hospitalizations in the state, Cuomo said, the lowest since March 21. He added that 36 people died of the disease on June 10, down from the state's peak of nearly 800 fatalities per day in mid-April.

The five regions moving into phase three of reopening on Friday are: North County, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and Central New York. Cuomo said a team of "global experts" went through the data, including hospitalization rate, intensive care capacity, testing capacity and other indicators, to make the decision.