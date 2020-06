People wearing face masks look at a cellphone outside an Apple store during a May Day holiday in Shanghai on May 1, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Apple's resiliency through the coronavirus pandemic warrants a higher valuation for the technology giant, according to Bank of America.

The Wall Street firm — which has a buy rating on the stock — hiked its 12-month price target on Apple to $390 per share from $340 per share, making it the highest target on the Street, according to FactSet. The new target implies a 10% rally from Wednesday's record close of $352.84.