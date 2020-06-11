University of Arizona doctor: People not wearing masks is a factor in state's spike in coronavirus cases

University of Arizona's Dr. Farshad Marvasti told CNBC on Thursday that wearing a face mask "is part of our civic duty" to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

One reason for Arizona's recent rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations is that many people in the state are not wearing masks, Marvasti said on "Power Lunch."

"Most folks have been out and about in closed spaces, including nightclubs, bars, malls, restaurants, without any mask wearing, and I think that's a big contributor to what's going on," Marvasti said. "This idea that we can just kind of go back to normal prematurely has been a big issue."

Daily cases in Arizona have been rising in the last two weeks at a pace that exceeds increased testing capacity, Marvasti said. On Wednesday, it reported 1,296 new cases of Covid-19, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Its largest daily case increase came on June 4, when 1,663 new infections were reported.

The percent of positive test results has risen from about 5% more than a month ago to between 11% and 13% in the last week, "depending on which one of the models you're looking at," said Mavasti, director of public health, prevention and health promotion at the University of Arizona's College of Medicine-Phoenix.

Marvasti also pointed to rising hospitalization rates. Wednesday was the state's 10th straight day with more than 1,000 people hospitalized with Covid-19, the Arizona Republic reported.

Banner Health, the state's largest health-care system, told CNBC on Monday that its number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators has quadrupled since May 15.

"All of these trends kind of come together to point to it being more than just testing and really because of extensive community spread," Marvasti said.

There are concerns about intensifying Covid-19 outbreaks in other states, too, such as Texas and Florida.