Global stocks reel on gloomy Fed outlook and fears of a second coronavirus wave

Traders work on the floor at the opening bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on March 18, 2020 in New York.

Stock markets around the world retreated Thursday as fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections and a gloomy economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve rattled investors.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 2.5% early in the European trading session as all sectors and major bourses on the continent slid into negative territory.

Stateside, Dow futures plunged more than 600 points, indicating another bleak open on Wall Street following two successive days of losses.

The moves followed overnight trading in Asia Pacific, where a broad decline for equity markets was led by Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and Japan's Nikkei 225, which shed 3.05% and 2.82% respectively.

Markets have reacted negatively to a dour economic outlook from the Fed on Wednesday. The U.S. central bank forecast a 6.5% contraction in U.S. gross domestic product for 2020, with a 5% rebound in 2021 and 3.5% growth in 2022.

The Fed also ruled out any hikes of its federal funds target rate, which currently sits at an historic low of 0-0.25%, through 2022.