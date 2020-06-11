Goldman Sachs says 100,000 customers have tapped Covid-19 hardship program

In the face of the coronavirus crisis, millions of Americans are not able to pay their bills.

To that end, a number of financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Ally Financial, Bank of America, Citi and Fifth Third Bank, have taken steps to offer some assistance for customers affected by Covid-19.

Since Goldman Sachs' hardship program rolled out in March, more than 100,000 customers have enrolled, according to Omer Ismail, head of the bank's consumer business in the Americas.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs allows customers to postpone making a loan payment for one month — with no interest charged during the deferral — and is waiving penalties for early CD withdrawals.

A similar offering from Goldman's Apple Card also allows cardholders to skip a payment without incurring interest charges.

Here is a running list of some of the other banks that currently offer financial aid to those experiencing an economic shock from Covid-19.