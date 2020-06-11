Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett on how far CEOs need to go in support for racial equality

Former Obama Administration senior advisor Valerie Jarrett (center) at a 2019 event at the U.S. Capitol. The event was held to honor NASA's "Hidden Figures," the African-American women mathematicians who were instrumental in helping the U.S. space program in the 1960s during the Space Race.

Last week Apple CEO Tim Cook was among the first corporate leaders to issue a letter on racial justice, writing of the nation's most profitable company, "We must do more."

Valerie Jarrett, a senior advisor for the Obama Foundation and former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, has some ideas for CEOs on emphasizing action over words. To start: Dispense with the statements of support.

"I don't think we need any statements of support," Jarrett said in an interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin at CNBC's Workforce Executive Council virtual member event, "Race, Equitable Recovery & Resilience," on Wednesday. "There's plenty of that to go around," Jarrett said.

The Obama advisor, who is on the board of directors at companies including Lyft and online education provider 2U — and has been an advocate for board diversity — said workplace diversity cannot stop at the level of the board or with senior executives. "It's not just enough to put somebody on the board or senior staff if they don't feel that there is a welcoming environment where they can thrive. ... We need to go beneath the quotas and focus on systematic change from the shop floor to the boardroom," she said.

According to data from human resources consulting company Mercer, 64% of workers in entry level positions are white. At the senior staff level, 85% of positions are held by whites. Women and minorities continue to under-earn white male colleagues, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Regardless of education level, the racial pay gap is wide. Among workers with advanced degrees, the average hourly wage for whites was $44.46, compared with $36.23 for African Americans, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

CEOs who understand the nature of today's global marketplace know that diversity is a strength in the effort to remain competitive, and those leaders are taking action. Many companies are making bold promises about change.

"It is not enough to just say, 'I believe in this.' You have to do concrete things that make your workplace a place that is inclusive," she said. "Begin by looking at your own house and asking, "Is it in order? I think every CEO should be saying, 'What am I doing in my own environment to be inclusive and truly be welcoming? Am I going beyond what I have historically done to make my workplace a place that is friendly and conducive for all races and genders?'"

She dismissed the idea that efforts to achieve greater workplace diversity could unfairly cost some workers.

"We shouldn't be competing over slices of the pie. We should be growing the pie, and if your business is growing and flourishing, then you create opportunities for people who didn't have opportunities before, and if everyone is competing on a level playing field, let the chips fall where they may. ... The problem we're having is that the playing field is not even, and so leveling the playing field shouldn't hurt somebody who's doing a really great job because there will be more business and opportunity."