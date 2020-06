Workers near a cruise ship of the Norwegian Cruise Line which is in dry dock receiving hull maintenance and interior modernization work.

The S&P 500 slumped for a third straight day Thursday on rising fears of a second wave of the virus, weighed by a sharp pullback among the reopening trades. From a technical perspective, the reversal was bound to happen as the rally in many names had gone too far, too fast.

Here are the 20 S&P 500 stocks looking the most frothy heading into the big sell-off Thursday, based on their distance above their 50-day moving average.