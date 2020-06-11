Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

The Dow slid 1,861.82 points, or 6.9%, to close at 25,128.17. The S&P 500 dropped 5.89% to 3,002.10. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.27% to 9,492.73. Stocks plunged amid concerns over the economic recovery while coronavirus-related hospitalizations in certain states grew.
Texas has reported three consecutive days of record-breaking Covid-19 hospitalizations. Nine California counties are reporting a spike in new coronavirus cases or hospitalizations of confirmed cases, AP reported Wednesday. This — coupled with a grim economic forecast from the Federal Reserve — sparked the Dow and S&P 500's biggest sell-offs since March. "You're seeing the psychology in the market get retested today," said one trader.
Shares of companies that have benefited from expectations of the economy reopening led the way lower. American and Delta Air Lines fell 15.51% and 14.03%, respectively. Gap and Kohl's both dropped more than 8%. Carnival shares plunged 15.3%.
Consumer sentiment and import data are set for release Friday.
