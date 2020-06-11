What today's brutal Wall Street sell-off has to do with Robinhood traders, and everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, we break down today's ugly stock market action, and CNBC's Kate Rooney digs into the numbers behind the wave of retail investors during the coronavirus pandemic. Plus, CNBC's Deirdre Bosa breaks down the most controversial software dividing the tech world: facial recognition technology.



Here's what you missed:

Stocks suffer their worst day since March, with the Dow plunging more than 1,800 points

Stocks suffered their biggest one-day pull-back in three months on Thursday as traders grew concerned about the number of coronavirus cases increasing in some states that are reopening up from lockdowns. Shares that have surged recently on hopes for a smooth reopening of the economy led the declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,861.82 points, or 6.9%, to close at 25,128.17. The S&P 500 slid 5.9% to 3,002.10 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.3%. to end the day at 9,492.73. The major averages posted their worst day since March 16, when they all dropped more than 11%. The S&P 500 also logged in its first three-day losing streak since early March.

Amazon bans police use of facial recognition technology for one year

Amazon said on Wednesday that it's banning use of its facial recognition software by police for one year, as pressure on tech companies builds to respond to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. "We've advocated that governments should put in place stronger regulations to govern the ethical use of facial recognition technology, and in recent days, Congress appears ready to take on this challenge," Amazon said in a statement. "We hope this one-year moratorium might give Congress enough time to implement appropriate rules, and we stand ready to help if requested."

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says 'we can't shut down the economy again'