There's about $130 billion left in the PPP pot. Why small businesses are slow to claim cash

An employee wearing a protective mask prepares cut flowers at a wholesale flower market in San Francisco, California, on Monday, May 18, 2020.

The economy is uncertain for small businesses, yet many of them are still taking their time securing emergency funding through the Paycheck Protection Program.

The federal government rolled out the so-called PPP in April as coronavirus and ensuing stay-at-home orders took their toll on small businesses.

The forgivable loan program was originally intended to cover eight weeks of payroll costs, plus mortgage interest, utilities and rent expenses.

The first round of funding — amounting to $349 billion — ran out in less than two weeks.

Demand has cooled significantly: The pot was refilled on April 27 to the tune of $310 billion, and nearly seven weeks later, there's still $130 billion that's gone unclaimed, according to the Small Business Administration.

Confusion around the workings of the program, especially over forgiveness, could be a reason why entrepreneurs are leery of applying for aid.

"It's like they're building the airplane while it's in the air," said Albert Campo, CPA and managing partner at AJC Accounting Services in Manalapan, New Jersey.