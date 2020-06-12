12 million people are at risk of not getting their stimulus payments. Here's how that could be fixed

Many Americans are at risk of not receiving their $1,200 stimulus checks.

Now, research estimates that as many as 12 million people could go without the payments due to them.

That's according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a non-partisan research and policy institute. The center based its estimate on data from the Census Bureau.

Congress authorized sending stimulus checks to millions of Americans under the $2 trillion CARES Act. The payments include up to $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for married couples and $500 per child under 17.

The money is targeted at low- to middle-income Americans. The payments begin phasing out at $75,000 in income for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household, and $150,000 for married couples.

The IRS has been sending the payments via direct deposit or mail, based on tax returns. To date, the government has delivered about 159 million checks.

However, the population of low-income individuals could be difficult to reach because many of these people typically either don't file tax returns or do not receive federal government benefits and thus are at risk of falling through the cracks.

To prevent that, the IRS has created a non-filer tool online to let those individuals and families affected submit their information to get their payments.