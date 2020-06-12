After big sell-off, stock market will be wary of virus and Fed testimony in week ahead

Stocks could be caught in a tug-of-war in the week ahead, as investors weigh the potential positives of a reopening economy against worry that the coronavirus continues to spread.

In the past week, the S&P 500's sharp gains briefly drove the index into positive territory for the year, before a bruising sell-off at the end of the week. Stocks were more than 47% above the March 23 low before investors got spooked by signs the coronavirus is picking up in some areas.

The Fed also dampened sentiment when it released economic forecasts Wednesday that showed a slow recovery and interest rates at zero through the end of 2022. Investors will hear more of the same when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks before Congress this Tuesday and Wednesday in his semi-annual economic testimony. He may provide more clarity on the Fed's bond buying and other policy moves.

Retail sales for May are released Tuesday, and that will be an important look at consumer spending activity. It is the most important data in the coming week, other than the weekly jobless claims report on Thursday.

Stocks rose on Friday with the S&P 500 up more than 1% after Thursday's sharp sell-off that sent the index down nearly 6%. Treasury yields, which move opposite price, also moved sharply lower as investors moved to the safety of bonds. The 10-year yield was back below 70%, well off the high of 0.95% in the week earlier.

"We've been overbought for awhile and digesting gains would be natural," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Stovall said the fact that 97% of the S&P 500 companies' stocks were above their 50-day moving average this past week was a warning. The 50-day moving average is a momentum indicator, and if a stock or index rises above it, it is usually a positive, but if they all do, it's a contrarian warning.

"Historically that's just too high ... and also the P/E on the S&P was 25.1 of forward 12-months earnings, which is a 52% premium to the P/E average since 2000," he said. The P/E, or the price-to-earnings ratio, is an important tool to value stocks, and it averages around 16.5 times.

In the sell-off, stocks that would benefit from the economy's reopening were the hardest hit. Investors had been jumping into those names, driving them higher at a dizzying pace. They were also the sectors that were last to join the rally, like banks, casinos, airlines and hotels.

"Once the pullback runs its course I think investors will move back again into the sectors and subsectors that were most beaten up in the bear market," said Stovall.

Scott Redler, partner with T3Live.com, said he lightened up his holdings earlier in the week. "There were some clues early in the week that the market was vulnerable, like when the S&P closed below 3,191 on Tuesday. You had some feverish trading in some of the very speculative names," he said.

Stovall said other headwinds hang over the market, and one big one is the upcoming presidential election, which could become a bigger influence on the market. RealClearPolitics has President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joseph Biden by 8.1 points in the latest average of polls.

"Trump's numbers are just looking so bad, and if the Fed needs to keep interest rates at zero and we have the potential for a resurgence in Covid cases, then Trump is not going to benefit from an economic recovery, and as a result, that gives Biden a better chance of being elected," said Stovall. "It's not necessarily that the market dislikes Biden, but they dislike uncertainty. And a decline in equity prices would be representative of that uncertainty."