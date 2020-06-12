Amazon and Microsoft give voice to activists who want to permanently ban use of facial recognition technology by police

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (L) and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos visit before a meeting of the White House American Technology Council in the State Dining Room of the White House June 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Now that Amazon and Microsoft have put the future use of facial recognition technology by police in the hands of lawmakers, the tech giants are about to face a vocal group of activists who want to keep the technology away from law enforcement permanently.

It's an issue that had previously been debated among artificial intelligence experts and policy wonks. But with Amazon, Microsoft and IBM, to varying degrees, each backing away this week from their promoted use of facial recognition, they've raised awareness of the topic and placed it squarely in the discussion of police reform.

"The fact that companies like Microsoft and Amazon are distancing themselves from police use of facial recognition is a sign of the growing power of the movement," said Evan Greer, deputy director of Fight for the Future, a nonprofit focused on technology and human rights. "The tectonic plates are shifting on this issue."

But Fight for the Future and its affiliates see this as just a start. Amazon said on Wednesday that it's putting a one-year moratorium on sales to law enforcement to "give Congress enough time to implement appropriate rules." Microsoft followed on Thursday by saying that it won't sell to police until a national law is in place, "grounded in human rights," that governs its use. IBM did not specifically say it would ban police use of its facial recognition technology.

Greer's group says those bans need to be permanent. Fight for the Future has a website, Ban Facial Recognition, where 40 participating organizations, including MoveOn.org and Greenpeace, have agreed to support "legislation that bans the government from using this dangerous technology to spy on the American public." They say the technology is oppressive, ripe for abuse and prone to misidentifying people.

That sentiment is shared by at least some inside Amazon. A group that goes by "Amazonians: We Won't Build It" on Twitter, responded to the company's statement on Thursday, tweeting that ending the sale of Rekognition to law enforcement is a "demand shared by employees in Amazon's Black Employee Network, the @ACLU, community groups, researchers, and others."

And Timnit Gebru, a research scientist at Google in the ethical AI team, told The New York Times this week that law enforcement can't be trusted with facial recognition technology. She cited the Baltimore police's use of the technology in the protests following the 2015 killing of Freddie Gray "to identify protesters by linking images to social media profiles."

"I'm a black woman living in the U.S. who has dealt with serious consequences of racism," Gebru told the Times. "Facial recognition is being used against the black community."