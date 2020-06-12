Australian official urges international students to consider studying in the country as China claims racism

Australia's finance minister urged students from all over the world to "consider Australia," telling CNBC the country remains "friendly" and "multicultural" as it grapples with the latest turn in increasing tensions with China. Beijing this week issued a warning to its students to "be cautious" about choosing Australia as a destination for overseas education. China's Ministry of Education cited increasing discrimination against Asians following the coronavirus pandemic, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Relations between the two countries have worsened since Australia called for a global investigation into the origins of the coronavirus into China, angering Beijing. When asked how concerned Australia was about China's warning, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said: "Any students around the world who's considering a period of study in a foreign country, we would urge to consider Australia as a destination. This is a great place to come and study. Like all countries, of course we are managing issues … from time to time, but overwhelmingly, Australia is a very welcoming, open, transparent, friendly country." In 2019, there were over 750,000 international students in Australia, according to government data. Students from China account for the greatest portion of enrollments in higher education. Fees from Chinese university students are worth about $12 billion Australian dollars ($8 billion) a year, according to Reuters.

International students is a very important export market for us. Mathias Cormann Australia's Finance Minister

During the interview, Cormann trumpeted Australia as a "friendly" and "multicultural" society. "International students is a very important export market for us ... Australia is an incredibly friendly, welcoming destination for international students. We are one of, if not the most successful, multicultural societies anywhere in the world." He added that he is "certain" any international student "would have a good experience" in the country.

A student walks past buildings at the University of Sydney in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Brent Lewin | Bloomberg | Getty Images