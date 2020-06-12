Coronavirus live updates: British Airways to auction off art; Oregon pauses reopening due to rising cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise in U.S. states that were among the first and most aggressive to reopen, leading some local officials to reconsider reopening plans. In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced a 7-day statewide pause on further reopening as health officials study the data and try to contain budding outbreaks.

In Arizona, however, Gov. Doug Ducey tried to reassure people that the rise in confirmed cases was expected and that the state's hospitals have capacity to handle a further surge.

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Global cases: More than 7.53 million

Global deaths: At least 421,856

U.S. cases: More than 2.02 million

U.S. deaths: At least 113,820

The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.