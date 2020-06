A pedestrian walks past closed-down shops on an empty Regent Street in London on April 2, 2020, as life in Britain continues during the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.K. posted the biggest monthly fall in GDP (gross domestic product) in the country's history in April, according to the Office for National Statistics.

GDP fell by 20.4% compared to the previous month, a sharper contraction than the 18.2% expected by analysts polled by Reuters. This represented a 24.5% decline from April 2019, as lockdowns necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic hammered economic activity.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.