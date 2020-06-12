Cramer recommends buying these 17 cloud stocks based on the 'Rule of 40'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday revealed a basket of cloud stocks that he recommends investors can play in this uncertain market environment.
The "Mad Money" host insisted that investors expose their portfolios to software-as-a-service plays that can work in recessionary times using a "quick and dirty" trick called the Rule of 40.
"You add the company's revenue growth rate to its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin," he said. "If the combination's over 40, you've got a good one. If it's under 40, you've got a riskier one."
Cramer identified more than a dozen cloud stocks that meet that standard. Cloud companies are one of the key payers in the digital transformation.
He did warn, however, that many of the stocks have put up big gains in recent weeks.
Cramer's picks:
